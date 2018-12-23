Cleveland Browns take on Bengals in final home game of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns remained scoreless in the 1st quarter but heated things up in the 2nd.

Baker Mayfield and the Browns offense connected for the second touchdown pass of the day.

Browns are up 13-0.

LANDRY WITH A PERFECT PASS TO PERRIMAN! pic.twitter.com/onD6U14oUW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

Darren Fells for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/msa5T42zQP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

63-yard completion on the pass from Jarvis Landry #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 23, 2018

Darren Fells with the great catch in the end zone, gives the #Browns a 13-0 lead over the #Bengals Fells 3rd TD catch of the season. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 23, 2018

CHIEF SLAM!! Mayfield to Njoku for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/gIVkt90FNL — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

Cleveland now 16/17 in red zone possessions with Freddie Kitchens running the offense #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) December 23, 2018

The Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night as the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Redskins 25-16. Despite that, the Browns still have a lot to play for with two games remaining, including one on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are looking to finish the season with a 6-2 record over the final 8 games, they are looking to finish with a winning record in the AFC North Division and they are looking to finish the season overall with a winning record; you would have to go back to 2007 the last time that happened. The Browns went 10-6 that year and missed out on the playoffs.

Your punter could never. 😅 (@greg_joseph1's onesie is also 👌) pic.twitter.com/bCfRO0eUMs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 23, 2018

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who called out the fans after the Carolina Panthers game, will play his final home game as a rookie in front of a sold out crowd. He has one simple goal for the rest of the season and he wants his teammates on board.

“We want to win our last two games,” Mayfield said. “If the guys on this team don`t want to do that, then you can get out. That is quite frankly how I feel. We have a lot of guys that are playing on their contract year. That also does not need to be a distraction. You need to go out and do your job. The best thing that we can do right now is winning football.”

We need you on Sunday — and we need you to be LOUD. A message from our QB: pic.twitter.com/CLM1ouJfh8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 20, 2018

The Browns will try to do something on Sunday that they haven’t done since 2002, sweep the Cincinnati Bengals during the regular season. Cleveland beat Cincinnati on 35-20 back in November in Cincinnati.

Sunday marks the first time former coach Hue Jackson will return as an opponent.

The former Browns coach is the Special Assistant to the Bengals’ head coach.

The Browns defeated the Bengals in Cincinnatti in Week 12.

Cleveland will wrap up their 2018 regular season next Sunday at Baltimore.