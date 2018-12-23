× Cleveland Browns regular-season finale flexed to late afternoon timeslot

CLEVELAND — The Browns final game of the regular-season has been flexed to a late afternoon timeslot.

The Cleveland Browns were scheduled to play the Ravens in Baltimore next Sunday at 1 p.m.

However, the NFL announced Sunday night that kick-off will now be at 4:25 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

If the Browns beat the Ravens next week they will 8-7-1, which would be their first winning season since 2007 and only their third since 1999.

The Ravens need to beat the Browns to clinch the AFC North. However, if the Browns win and the Steelers beat Cincinnati, the Steelers will win the AFC North and the Ravens will be eliminated.

The Browns already secured a third-place finish in the AFC North with their win against Cincinnati.

