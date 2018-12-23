× Cleveland Browns defend the land, face former coach in last home game of the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs on Saturday night as the Tennessee Titans beat the Washington Redskins 25-16. Despite that, the Browns still have a lot to play for with two games remaining, including one on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are looking to finish the season with a 6-2 record over the final 8 games, they are looking to finish with a winning record in the AFC North Division and they are looking to finish the season overall with a winning record; you would have to go back to 2007 the last time that happened. The Browns went 10-6 that year and missed out on the playoffs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who called out the fans after the Carolina Panthers game, will play his final home game as a rookie in front of a sold out crowd. He has one simple goal for the rest of the season and he wants his teammates on board.

“We want to win our last two games,” Mayfield said. “If the guys on this team don`t want to do that, then you can get out. That is quite frankly how I feel. We have a lot of guys that are playing on their contract year. That also does not need to be a distraction. You need to go out and do your job. The best thing that we can do right now is winning football.”

The Browns will try to do something on Sunday that they haven’t done since 2002, sweep the Cincinnati Bengals during the regular season. Cleveland beat Cincinnati on 35-20 back in November in Cincinnati.

Sunday marks the first time former coach Hue Jackson will return as an opponent.

The former Browns coach is the Special Assistant to the Bengals’ head coach.

The Browns defeated the Bengals in Cincinnatti in Week 12.

Cleveland will wrap up their 2018 regular season next Sunday at Baltimore.