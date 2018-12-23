Cleveland Browns 2019 season tickets on sale now

CLEVELAND — The 2018 NFL season is almost over and Christmas is just days away, so the Cleveland Browns are offering up a last minute gift idea — 2019 season tickets.

The Browns announced on Twitter Sunday night that next season’s tickets are officially on sale.

According to the Browns’ website, they are now now accepting deposits for 2019 Browns Season Ticket Memberships.

Upon placing a deposit a Browns ticketing representative will reportedly contact the purchaser to select your 2019 seats.

A Club Level deposit ($500/ticket) holds your spot in line for a seat in either the 7UP City Club or Lake Club. A General Seat deposit ($250/ticket) holds your spot for our best Mezzanine or Upper Level seating.

Membership benefits include savings on tickets, flexible payment options, discounts and ticket priority.

You can make your deposit online or by calling a ticket representative at (440) 824-3434.

Deposits are non-refundable and 2019 Season Ticket pricing has not yet been finalized.

Looking for last minute gift ideas? 2019 Browns Season Tickets are on-sale now! 🎁 More info: https://t.co/ojov1VHibO pic.twitter.com/vSp61UfMM4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2018

