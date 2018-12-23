Browns tailgate forecast: Cloudy and 30s, clipper holds off until Sunday evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Another minor clipper-type system will give some northeast Ohio backyards (mainly east) another light amount of snow between Sunday evening and Christmas Eve (Monday) evening. Best chance of an inch or two, once again, is in the snowbelt and east of I-77.

Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Our chance this year are between 40 and 50%. It’s lower than what we’d like but it’s higher than the historical averages.

