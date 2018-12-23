5 children killed in Youngstown fire laid to rest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Firefighters and family members are among those who attended funeral services for five children killed in a fire at their Ohio home.

Saturday services for the children who ranged in age from 1 to 9 were preceded by a two-hour visitation at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown. The Vindicator of Youngstown reports the church lobby was decorated with some of the stuffed animals left at the home to honor the children.

The newspaper reports the children's injured mother, 26-year-old America (Amy) Negron Acevedo, wept at the casket of the oldest child. The caskets of the three oldest children killed in the Dec. 9 blaze were open, while that of the 1-year-old twins was closed.

The coroner's office said the victims are Aleysha Rosario, 9; Charles Gunn, 3; Ly’Asia Gunn, 2; and one-year-old twins, Arianna and Brianna Negron.

"Just why?" said Rafael Taveras, the godparent of the twins. "Why wasn’t there more help, what happened? It’s nothing you can really say; three seconds the house is just gone."

The fire broke out at the home the evening of December 9.

Fire officials' investigation into the fire's cause continues.

**A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family**