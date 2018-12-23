10-year-old battling cancer’s Christmas wish: Everyone does something to make someone smile & feel loved

ASHTABULA, Ohio — 10-year-old Oliviah Hall is battling terminal brain cancer, but she continues to amaze family, friends, and strangers with her caring personality in spite of her grim prognosis.

Oliviah has one wish this holiday season — that all members of Team Oliviah do something to make someone smile and feel loved!

According to a post on the Team Oliviah Facebook page, Christmas is Oliviah’s favorite time of year. She reportedly loves giving to others and making people smile.

Her family says that although she is approaching what will likely be her last holiday, “her spunkiness shines through.”

She is reportedly still making everyone smile.

Now, Team Oliviah challenges you to make someone else smile and feel loved this Christmas.

Oliviah’s family says they would like to share everyone’s acts of kindness stories with Oliviah.

You can submit your story on the Team Oliviah Facebook page.

