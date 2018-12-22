Women caught shoplifting at ‘Shop with a Cop’ event in Michigan

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police allegedly caught two women stealing $1,900 worth of electronics during a Shop with a Cop event at a Target in Michigan.

According to the Detroit Free Press, about 15 police officers from four police departments in the Detroit area were at a Target Wednesday night helping disadvantaged children pick out Christmas presents for their families.

That same night 40-year-old Keiana Wilson and 18-year-old Dana Johnson were also at the store, according to the news outlet.

The store loss prevention officers reportedly watched surveillance cameras as the women loaded their cart with two Apple watches, iPads and a Nintendo gaming systems.

The women allegedly walked right past the registers without paying, however they never made it out of the store.

“The loss prevention (officers) actually apprehended them, then they asked for police assistance,” said Sylvan Lake Police Sgt. Michael Mondeau, who organized the Shop with a Cop event, told the Detroit Free Press. “The police officers were only about 20 feet away when they tried to walk out of the store.”

The women both reportedly knew the officers were on the premises because Brown even complimented them, saying “how generous the cops were with their time.”

Both Wilson and Brown are facing retail fraud charges, the news outlet reports. They are due in court January 3.

Brown’s bail is reportedly set at $250,000 due to her past criminal history and Wilson’s is set at $20,000.