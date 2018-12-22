Teenage cashier saving for college pays customer’s grocery bill at Texas Walmart

PRINCETON, Texas — A teenager’s act of kindness has gone viral after a shopper saw a cashier saving for college pick up a woman’s grocery bill that she was struggling to pay.

Laci Smith shared the story on Facebook earlier this week.

Smith said the shopper was “in obvious distress” about her inability to pay her $110 grocery bill at a Texas Walmart.

The woman was reportedly a few people ahead of Smith in line and when she was struggling to pay the bill, the cashier stepped in and told her he would pay her total if she’d wait.

Smith praised the cashier’s actions saying, “If you have never had the pleasure of going through John’s checkout line at the Princeton Walmart, please seek him out on your next visit. He is always singing, up beat, courteous, joyful and efficient…He just renewed my faith in humanity and the generation we are raising!”

CBS 11 reached out to the cashier, John Lopez Jr., 19, who reportedly said he took a job at Walmart back in March to earn money for college.

He told the news outlet that he saves most of what he earns, but made an exception to help someone in need.

“She started crying and I was like ‘okay I got you – I got you’,” Lopez Jr. told CBS 11, “I just felt in my heart that the lord told me I had to help her…My parents basically taught me if someone needs help you should be able to help them and if someone is down, bring them up.”

Lopez Jr. also volunteers as a Salvation Army bell ringer during the holidays and also donated a Christmas tree to his church’s choir.