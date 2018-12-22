× REPORT: Urban Meyer to be Ohio State’s assistant athletic director

COLUMBUS — Urban Meyer is reportedly becoming the assistant athletic director at The Ohio State University.

Meyer formally announced his retirement from coaching the Ohio State Buckeyes during a news conference earlier this month. However, he will be coaching the Buckeyes through the upcoming Rose Bowl game on January 1.

Ohio State University Athletic Director Gene Smith then named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day as the program’s 25th head coach.

Now, 10TV reports that Meyer will be holding the position of assistant athletic director at the university.

Smith reportedly told 10TV that “nothing is locked down as to what Meyer will do” yet.

However, in an interview with the news outlet earlier this week, Meyer did confirm that he will be co-teaching a course at the university’s Fisher College of Business.

It was also confirmed earlier this month that Meyer will still be involved in the football program’s recruiting. At that time, Smith alluded to Meyer’s continued involvement in the team, while Day said his door would always be open to the former coach.

Meyer has won three national football championships. He guided Ohio State to the national championship in 2014. He also won titles at Florida in 2006 and 2008. Over his seven years of coaching at Ohio State, Meyer holds an 82-9 record.

FOX 8 reached out to Ohio State who said they cannot confirm at this time if Meyer will be holding this new position.

Continuing coverage, here.