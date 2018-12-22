Police investigate after man shot in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting in Shaker Heights.
Officers were called to the 2000 block of North Moreland Boulevard for a disturbance around 2 o’clock.
Police told FOX 8 once they arrived they found a 41-year-old man had suffered a gun shot wound.
The man was reportedly taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
A 45-year-old woman has been detained while officers investigate.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
41.490221 -81.586791