Nativity scene placing baby Jesus in ICE cage raises controversy in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — One couple in Texas has built a controversial nativity scene that features baby Jesus behind bars in an ICE detainment cage instead of being tucked away in the manager.

The couple told FOX 7 that their nativity scene intends to reflect the unaccompanied minors currently being held in detainment camps, as well as the thousands of migrants seeking asylum and making camps along the border.

Attached to the display is a piece of parchment that reportedly reads “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”

“We are making a statement because during this holiday season no matter what country you live in no matter what your ethnicity is you should be with your family at this time and unfortunately our country in recent history has decided to separate families,” Kate Naranjo told FOX 7.

The couple is reportedly aware that their nativity scene may be displeasing to some people. However, this is not the first time their holiday displays have turned heads. According to the news outlet the couple depicted President Trump as the Grinch last year.

