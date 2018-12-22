Man killed in Bedford apartment fire; toddler in critical condition

BEDFORD, Ohio – One person was killed, and a child is in critical condition following an apartment fire at the Center Park Apartments.

Firefighters were called to the building at 216 Center Road on a report of smoke in the building around 10:45 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters found two victims. A 2-year-old child was flown to a hospital in Toledo.

The person who died in the fire has not been identified.

The fire was contained to a single apartment.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating but tell FOX 8 they believe the fire is accidental.

Bedford Fire Chief Dave Nagy reports the home did have working smoke detectors.

Maple Heights, Bedford Heights, Oakwood, Garfield Heights, North Randall, Valley View and Northfield Village assisted.