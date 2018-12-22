FBI searching for man who robbed Cleveland bank with note

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FBI has released photos of a man who robbed the Citizens Bank in the 15000 block of Puritas Friday afternoon.

The FBI says the man walked into the bank around 2:30 p.m. and handed the teller a threatening note.

The teller provided the suspect with an unknown amount of cash, according to a release from the FBI.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’6″ to 5’7″, skinny/thin build, between the ages of 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a black Ohio State ski hat.

Anyone with information on the identification of the suspect in these photos should call the Cleveland Division of the FBI or the Cleveland Division of Police. Reward money is available for the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.