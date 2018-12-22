× Family of Alianna DeFreeze hosts 2nd Annual Toys for Tots event

CLEVELAND — A local family used their heartache to help provide a better Christmas for children all over Cleveland.

The Alianna DeFreeze Let’s Make A Change Foundation gave away about 600 toys Saturday as part of their 2nd Annual Toys for Tots event.

Alianna was abducted and killed on her way to school in 2017. She was only 14-years-old.

Alianna’s dad organized the event and said he wants people to know they can use their pain as a motivational tool and to show they can use their pain to better help others.

He said the annual event is something Alianna would love.

“She’d be running around the hallway somewhere. Her and her sister would be running around, trying to eat all the candy, sweets up. She’d be enjoying herself. I’m sure she’s smiling down on us,” he told FOX 8.

The DeFreeze family said their favorite part of the day was putting smiles on all the children’s faces and seeing them happy.

