Cuyahoga Valley and other national parks to remain open during government shutdown

CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Ohio – The federal government shutdown will impact families who have national parks in their Christmas plans.

During the shutdown, Cuyahoga Valley and other national parks will be open but with limited services.

At Cuyahoga Valley there will be no visitor services. That includes public information, restrooms, trash collection, facilities maintenance and parking lot snow plowing.

All National Park Service programs have been cancelled.

Emergency and rescue services will be limited.

For emergencies at Cuyahoga Valley National Park, contact the communication center at (440)546-5945 or dial 9-1-1.

Law enforcement rangers will continue to patrol the park.

Because of the shutdown, National Park Service social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Here are a list of contingency plans for the Department of Interior.