Cleveland police search for missing teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police have put out an alert for a missing and endangered teen.

14-year-old Matthew Madden has not been seen since Friday.

According to a police report, Madden went to school at Wilbur Wright but did not attend his after school program.

He was last seen on the security camera at his house on W 127th Street around 4 p.m. Friday.

Police say the child has been off his medication for several days. That's why he's been classified as endangered.

He is 5'6" and 190 lbs.

If you have any information, call Cleveland police at (216)664-4477.

More missing cases here.