Cleveland police investigate Kamm’s Corners bank robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m.
Police say the man walked into the Key Bank in the 17130 block of Lorain avenue.
He passed a note over the counter.
Cleveland police have not said if he got away with any money.
This is the same method used in a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Cleveland. It happened just about 2 miles from where Saturday’s crime was committed.
FOX 8 has reached out to the FBI to see if the two are connected.
41.499320 -81.694361