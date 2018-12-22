Cleveland police investigate Kamm’s Corners bank robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a bank robbery that happened Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the man walked into the Key Bank in the 17130 block of Lorain avenue.

He passed a note over the counter.

Cleveland police have not said if he got away with any money.

This is the same method used in a bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Cleveland. It happened just about 2 miles from where Saturday’s crime was committed.

FOX 8 has reached out to the FBI to see if the two are connected.

41.499320 -81.694361