Cleveland police, Buckeye Ministries Alliance team up to bring Christmas to kids in need

CLEVELAND -- Santa Claus used some of his elves on the Cleveland police force to help deliver gifts a few days early.

Officers from the 4th District of Cleveland Police were on hand at Calvary Hill Church of God in Christ in the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, handing out toys, hats, gloves and toiletries to more than 100 children Saturday.

The pastor of the church helped organize the event with Officer Jim Thomas, who volunteered his time to help give back to families in need.

After the toy giveaway, the kids also participated in a Christmas party.

This is the first year Cleveland police joined forces with the Buckeye Ministries Alliance in collecting toys for the community.