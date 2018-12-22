Cleveland Browns eliminated from playoffs after Titans’ victory
CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s playoff hopes have come to an end this football season.
The Browns‘ post-season chances were slim after last week’s game, but now, due to a Tennessee Titans’ win, they are officially eliminated from the playoffs.
The Browns could only make the playoffs if the following had occurred:
- The Browns win out their final two games, finishing out 8-7-1
- The Ravens lose out
- The Miami Dolphins lose one of their final games
- The Colts and Titans both lose next week
- The Colts and Titans tie each other in the final game to finish 8-7-1
However, the Titans topped the Washington Redskins 25-16 Saturday night, which knocked the Browns out of the running.
Regardless, the Browns definitely played an exciting 2018 season after having a 16-loss 2017 season, as well as having a mid-season coaching change.
