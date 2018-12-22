‘Candy coating’ of snow Saturday, another chance to close the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Once the snow showers end Saturday morning, skies will be quiet until we get to “wild card chance #2” on Sunday evening.

This second “wild card” chance of seeing another minor clipper-type system may also give some NE Ohio backyards another dust-up of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Best chance of an inch or two will be, once again, in the snowbelt and east of I-77.

Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Our chance this year are between 40 and 50%. It’s lower than what we’d like but it’s higher than the historical averages.

André Bernier queried our audience via our FOX 8 Weather Facebook Page about whether or not they like or dislike snow for Christmas Eve and Day (he also did an off topic survey on coffee) on Episode #031. You can listen to that episode on the player below, or via any podcast APP on your smartphones and tablets:

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: