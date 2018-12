× Body found at motel on Cleveland’s east side, police suspect homicide

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a motel on the city’s east side.

The 40-year-old woman’s body was found at a Cleveland motel in the 17000 block of Euclid Avenue around noon Saturday.

Police say they suspect her death was a homicide.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.