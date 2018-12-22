At least 40 killed, 600 hurt after tsunami hits Indonesia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A tsunami apparently caused by undersea landslides from a volcanic island killed at least 43 with some 600 injured after the waves hit the coast around Indonesia's Sunda Strait, the government reported.

Another 165 people were hurt and dozens of buildings damaged Saturday night, the National Disaster Management Agency said.

The Meteorology and Geophysics agency in a separate statement said it could have been caused by undersea landslides from the eruption of Anak Krakatau, a volcanic island formed over years from the nearby Krakatau volcano. It also cited tidal waves caused by the full moon.

The areas that were affected were South Lampung in Sumatra and the Serang and Pandeglang regions of Java, west of the capital Jakarta. The Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra connects the Java Sea to the Indian Ocean.