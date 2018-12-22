× ‘Always happy,’ Father killed in deadly Bedford fire remembered

BEDFORD, Ohio – Bedford, Bedford Heights and several other fire departments responded to an apartment fire at 11 o’clock Friday night at the Center Park Apartments in Bedford.

A single apartment unit was filled with flames.

Inside the second floor apartment were a 49-year-old father and his two-year-old son.

Despite firefighters’ efforts to get into the burning apartment and take the victims out, police say the dad, Gregory Jones, died.

His little boy was flown to the hospital because of life-threatening injuries.

“Shocked, shocked, thought it was a dream, actually a dream,” said Jones’ best friend who didn’t want to use his name.

“Sad, disappointing that somebody that close passed away in an unexpected tragedy,” he said.

The deceased father’s best friend said he did want to talk about about what a great guy Jones was.

“You could call him about anything and he was always happy. Will be missed. He definitely will be missed. I can’t fathom not being with my kids or in my kids’ lives, definitely will be missed,” he said.

Jones’ friend said the John Marshall graduate had a lot of hobbies, but his passion was far and away his son.

“Motorcycles, working on cars and spending time with his son. He was so proud of his little boy. He was a great dad just enjoying life,” He said.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby apartment units.

Jones’ friend said the child’s mother is at her son’s side in the hospital.

“Prayers going out. Having kids, prayers are definitely with them, with the mom and the child,” he said.

The Bedford fire chief didn’t go into detail, but he did say the fire was a tragic accident.