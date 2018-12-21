Weather: Rain early, then rain changing over to snow this evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Widespread rain has moved in. A break from the rain early today may occur with showers redeveloping later Friday with wind gusts approaching 40 mph.

As the colder air comes in, the rain will change to a period of snow or snow showers. As of now, accumulations Friday night and Saturday morning will be limited to an inch or so, mainly in the snowbelt locations. There may be a second “wild card” chance of seeing another minor clipper-type system give some NEOhio backyards another dust-up of snow.

Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Our chance this year are between 40 and 50%. It’s lower than what we’d like but it’s higher than the historical averages.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Cold start to Christmas week. A “warm-up” for a few days after Christmas.