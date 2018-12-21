Urban Meyer shares name with new grandson

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Meyer family is growing and the latest member shares his name with his famous grandfather.

Urban Meyer‘s daughter and son-in-law recently welcomed a baby boy. On Friday, Meyer’s wife Shelley posted a picture with the new addition’s name: Urban Gray Dennis. They plan to call him Gray.

Here he is….❤️❤️Buddy and Urban Gray Dennis (to be called “Gray”). We’ve already filled him in on The Game. 🙌 #GoBucks #WelcomeToBuckeyeNation 👶🏼 #WaitTilTroySeesThis 😳 pic.twitter.com/QoygtWboPe — Shelley ❌eyer (@spinnershells) December 21, 2018

Earlier this month, Urban Meyer announced his plan to retire as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes after the team plays Washington in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day will take over the program.