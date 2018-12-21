Teen with cerebral palsy who dreams of being a meteorologist tours FOX 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- For Mac, every day is a gift.

He was born with cerebral palsy. In out of hospitals most of his life, the Brooklyn Heights teen has endured 28 different surgeries. Doctors didn't give him much chance of making it to his teenage years. But at 17, he wants to be a meteorologist.

"He keeps me happy every day. He wakes me up, he smiles and makes my day. That's a blessing," said Rebecca Whittington, Mac's mom.

On Friday, Mac got a special Christmas gift: a behind-the-scenes look and chance to meet part of the FOX 8 team, which he considers part of his family.

Scott Sabol showed Mac around the weather center and the teen got to try the weather wall for himself.