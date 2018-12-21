Show Info: December 21, 2018
Holiday Heart Syndrome
The stress of the holiday season can take a toll on your heart! Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic talked warning signs and other common holiday heart conditions. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Easy Holiday Appetizers
Don’t spend hours in the kitchen over the holidays. Bob Knaus from Lucky’s Market showed how easy it is to make appetizers like charcuterie boards. Lucky’s Market is located on Clifton Blvd in Cleveland. www.luckysmarket.com
Cheese & Chongs
In the mood for comfort? Head to Cheese & Chong’s. Cheese & Chong’s specializes in macaroni and cheese. It’s located in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood. Every Tuesday night the owners host a free comedy show. http://cheeseandchongs.com/
At hilarity to the holiday weekend
Comedian Nikki Glaser is on stage at Hilarities tonight at tomorrow. Click here for showtimes and tickets. Hilarities is located inside Pickwick & Frolic in downtown Cleveland. www.pickwickandfrolic.com
The Grocery
Living in the city doesn’t mean you have to compromise fresh and local products. We visited The Grocery’s new location in Ohio City. Click here to watch the story. www.thegroceryohc.com
Ring in 2019 in downtown Cleveland
Pickwick and Frolic is making big plans for New Year’s Eve. Several different party packages are available with options for dinner, comedy, shows and more! Click here for details.
Navigating Elder Care
Handling health care can be extremely confusing, especially as we age or take care of our aging parents. Christine Dodd, founder of Elder Navigator shared her tips. You can learn more on her website. www.eldernavigator.com