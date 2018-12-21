× Show Info: December 21, 2018

Holiday Heart Syndrome

The stress of the holiday season can take a toll on your heart! Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic talked warning signs and other common holiday heart conditions. https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Easy Holiday Appetizers

Don’t spend hours in the kitchen over the holidays. Bob Knaus from Lucky’s Market showed how easy it is to make appetizers like charcuterie boards. Lucky’s Market is located on Clifton Blvd in Cleveland. www.luckysmarket.com

Cheese & Chongs

In the mood for comfort? Head to Cheese & Chong’s. Cheese & Chong’s specializes in macaroni and cheese. It’s located in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood. Every Tuesday night the owners host a free comedy show. http://cheeseandchongs.com/

At hilarity to the holiday weekend

Comedian Nikki Glaser is on stage at Hilarities tonight at tomorrow. Click here for showtimes and tickets. Hilarities is located inside Pickwick & Frolic in downtown Cleveland. www.pickwickandfrolic.com

The Grocery

Living in the city doesn’t mean you have to compromise fresh and local products. We visited The Grocery’s new location in Ohio City. Click here to watch the story. www.thegroceryohc.com

Ring in 2019 in downtown Cleveland

Pickwick and Frolic is making big plans for New Year’s Eve. Several different party packages are available with options for dinner, comedy, shows and more! Click here for details.

Navigating Elder Care

Handling health care can be extremely confusing, especially as we age or take care of our aging parents. Christine Dodd, founder of Elder Navigator shared her tips. You can learn more on her website. www.eldernavigator.com