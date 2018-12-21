Santa Tracker to continue in event of government shutdown

NORTH POLE — The United States is on the brink of a partial government shutdown, however that’s not stopping the North American Aerospace Defense Command from making sure Santa Claus arrives this holiday season.

NORAD released a Tweet Friday stating that even in the event of a government shutdown, they will continue their 63-year tradition of tracking Santa on Christmas Eve.

Military personnel tasked with tracking Santa are supported by 1,500 volunteers who make this program happen yearly, NORAD said.

So, remind your boys and girls to stay on their best behavior because Santa will be here in just a few days.

You can track Santa on December 24 using NORAD’s Santa Tracker, here.

