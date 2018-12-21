× RTA police commander suspended after felony indictment

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland RTA has placed Transit Police Commander Quenton Jordan on an unpaid suspension.

Jordan was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Tuesday on a felony charge for unauthorized use of property.

According to the indictment, Jordan is accused of using the Law Enforcement Automated Data System to gain access to information outside of the scope of its intended use. The system is intended to help law enforcement officials conduct investigations and enforce laws.

Friday, the RTA announced his suspension, saying that any further action regarding his employment status will be determined after the completion of criminal proceeding.

Jordan’s arraignment is scheduled for January 3, 2019.

He began working for RTA in 2011 as a lieutenant and was promoted to commander in 2015, reportedly. He had been overseeing patrol operations.

