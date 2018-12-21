Prayers From Maria sells candy bars to benefit child cancer research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio-- They’re not just tasty candy bars. They’re candy bars with a purpose.

Proceeds from the Prayers From Maria candy bars raise money to fight childhood cancer in the memory of Maria McNamara.

Maria was just 7 years when she died from a glioma brain tumor.

Her family was inspired by her courage and started a stunning sunflower field in Avon in her memory. Sunflowers are the flower of hope.

The family’s goal is to raise awareness for childhood cancer research. They’ve already raised more than $1 million. Fox 8 also supported Maria’s Foundation with a Fox Trot fundraiser.

“Prayers for Maria is always thinking of unique ways to get our message out and to fund raise.

One of the things that we really thought would be cool is to have our own item like our own candy bar,” said Maria’s mom, Megan McNamara.

McNamara said once they found out childhood cancer research is under funded, they knew they had to take action.

“The adult cancers are getting a lot of the funding and the kids are left behind. We knew as soon as people realized that was going on, that they would want to help us make a difference and turn it around for kids,” she said.

Malley’s made the candy bars specifically for Maria’s foundation with milk chocolate, salty sunflower seeds and cranberries.

You can buy them at the Prayers From Maria Christmas shop on Detroit Road in Rocky River noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Walmart stores in Avon, Strongsville and North Olmsted this weekend.

“To be able to take the tragedy and turn it around to make something good out of it, really has made a difference in our lives in a lot of ways,” McNamara said.

The Prayers For Maria candy bars are a $1.50 each or 30 for $45.

More stories on Prayers From Maria here