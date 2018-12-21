Police officers interrupt, then join flash mob at Florida mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVENTURA, Fla. -- Holiday shoppers at a Florida mall were treated to a special flash mob this week.

According to CBS Miami, a flash mob featuring local dancers broke out at a Miami-area mall this week.

The crowd allegedly went wild until a group of police officers "interrupted" the performance.

Then, much to the surprise of the shoppers, two officers from the Aventura Police Department joined in the choreographed dance.

The department said on Twitter that the officers were "taking a moment to celebrate the holiday spirit."