Newburgh Heights police body cam video catches Baker Mayfield playing back-up for Santa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- A police officer responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle found something he never expected.

"I got called here for a suspicious car, and it turns out to be Baker Mayfield delivering gifts," Officer Phil Llorada can be heard saying on the body camera.

Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield showed up at a home in Newburgh Heights with gifts for a family Thursday night. He and his fiancee spent time with the family as well.

Newburgh Heights Police Chief John Majoy said the officers and the family were completely surprised.

"It's an example of what an outstanding person Baker Mayfield is and the family was so happy," Majoy said.

A Browns spokesman said each year Browns coaches and players have the opportunity to support our Adopt A Family Program. Several Browns players and coaches took part this year and through their generosity, there were 17 families associated with The Littlest Heroes and The Centers for Families and Children that got surprised this year with gifts.

In addition, another sizable contribution was made to Littlest Heroes to support more families.

**More stories on Baker Mayfield, here**