Mentor police use Taser on fleeing suspect who crashed through fence

MENTOR, Ohio– A man is facing a long list of charges after Mentor police say he fled from officers.

Detectives tried to arrest 21-year-old Killian Jones in the area of Center and Market streets Thursday afternoon. He was wanted on warrants out of Cuyahoga County and Mentor Municipal Court.

Police said Jones fled in his car behind a business and drove through a chain link fence. Detectives closed in on him to stop him from getting on SR 2, but he continued to drive. That’s when police broke out his window and subdued him with a Taser, according to the department.

Once at the jail, authorities found he was in possession of drugs.

Jones is charged with failure to comply, conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a detention facility, vandalism, criminal damaging, resisting arrest, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana and driving under a suspended license.