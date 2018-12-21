Marshals arrest double homicide suspect from Florida in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A man suspected of killing two people in Florida was arrested in Cleveland.

Raymond Diaz, 25, was wanted by the Palm Beach County Sheriff on two counts of murder.

In October, Diaz was in the back seat of a car when he executed the driver and front-seat passenger, investigators said. He fled to stay with family in Cleveland.

The U.S. Marshals Service arrested him at a house on Highlandview Avenue Friday morning.

“This violent fugitive was caught within 24 hours of the warrant being issued because of a great working relationship between law enforcement in Palm Beach and Cleveland,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said in a news release.