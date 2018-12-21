Man in ‘emotional distress’ climbs National Christmas tree in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON D.C. — A man climbed part way up the National Christmas tree in Washington D.C., causing the surrounding area near the White House to be shut down.

Authorities told the Washington Post that the man climbed up the ornament-covered tree on the north side of the Ellipse, across from the White House lawn, Friday evening.

The man appeared to be in “emotional distress” which prompted police to send two negotiators to the scene around 5:45 p.m., according to FOX 5.

The man made it 15 to 20 feet up before he “came down of his own accord,” a spokesman for the U.S. Park Police told the Washington Post.

No injuries were reported, however FOX 5 said that the man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation around 7 p.m.

According to the Washington Post, authorities said it is unclear at this time why the man had been climbing the tree.