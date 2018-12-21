× Gov. Kasich vetoes ‘heartbeat bill’ for second time

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. John Kasich has vetoed for a second time an abortion bill that would have imposed one of the most far-reaching abortion restrictions in the nation.

In a veto message Friday, the outgoing Republican said the so-called heartbeat bill banning the procedure at the first detectable fetal heartbeat is unconstitutional. He said enacting it would prompt a costly and unsuccessful court battle.

Kasich signed a second abortion bill he’d been sent that outlaws dilation and evacuation abortions. That is a common second-trimester abortion method. Similar laws have been rejected by the courts.

The Republican-controlled Legislature returns Thursday to consider a veto override. But it’s questionable whether there will be enough votes to keep the heartbeat bill afloat.

Kasich vetoed a similar bill in 2016.

