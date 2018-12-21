× Gov. Kasich signs Ohio’s first ‘revenge porn ban’ into law

COLUMBUS — Governor Kasich signed House Bill 497, Ohio’s first “revenge porn ban,” into law Friday.

The legislation makes it illegal to knowingly distribute a private, sexually explicit image of a person without that individual’s consent.

It was developed to protect privacy and prevent irreparable harm to individuals who fall victim to these practices.

HB 497 prohibits nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images without consent, allows the victim to take civil action if someone distributes their sexual photos without their consent, and provides protections to victims in an academic setting.

It also sets penalties for those who illegally distribute revenge porn. . A first-time offender would receive a third-degree misdemeanor, while a second-time offender would receive a second-degree misdemeanor. A third or subsequent offense would warrant a first-degree misdemeanor.

