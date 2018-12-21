Garfield Heights 7th grader arrested for bringing weapon to school

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– A seventh-grade student at Garfield Heights Middle was taken into custody on Friday after bringing a weapon to school.

The student had the weapon, which was a metal object with multiple sharp points, in plain sight, said Christopher Hanke, assistant superintendent for Garfield Heights City Schools.

A teacher tried to take the item, but the student refused. School officials said the student became aggressive when the school officer attempted to confiscate it. Eventually, the seventh grader was handcuffed and taken to the Garfield Heights Municipal Jail.

“This incident was handled to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff,” Hanke said.