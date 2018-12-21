Friday rain turning into overnight snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The low clouds and drizzle this Friday night is starting to mix with and change to snow. While we sleep, there is a chance that snow may accumulate to an inch or so in places by the time we reach for that first cup of weekend coffee.

Here's a look at the overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

Once the snow showers end Saturday morning, skies will be quiet until we get to “wild card chance #2” on Sunday evening.

This second “wild card” chance of seeing another minor clipper-type system may also give some NE Ohio backyards another dust-up of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Best chance of an inch or two will be, once again, in the snowbelt and east of I-77.

Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Our chance this year are between 40 and 50%. It’s lower than what we’d like but it’s higher than the historical averages.

Here's the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

