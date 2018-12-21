Fox 8 Jukebox: Western Reserve Suzuki School

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Some very talented students from the Western Reserve Suzuki School filled the Fox 8 studio with beautiful holiday music. These students are under the direction of Dr. Marlene Moses. The school draws students from all over Northeast Ohio and offers lessons in violin, viola and cello. To learn more about the Western Reserve School of Cooking click here.
