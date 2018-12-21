Euclid Officers: Secret Santa 2018 is a huge success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - Euclid police spent the last few months preparing for an extremely secret special mission. And, with the help from residents and local businesses, they were able to pull it off; Secret Santa 2018 was a success.

"This is just awesome," said Officer Steve Shubert, as he walked past dozens of toys stacked on tables in the roll call room. "So many of our local businesses, including Lincoln Electric, really helped us out."

He added that employees at Lincoln Electric even helped wrap gifts.

On Friday the officers stopped at day cares and homes to deliver toys and clothes.

"I got Play-Doh," one child screamed with excitement.

Others got stuffed animals, footballs, and board games.

"We are really excited once again to be doing it," said Euclid Chief Scott Meyer. "It brings so much joy to the community."

Officer George Panagiotou said they want to do their best to make sure all the kids not only get a toy, but know that they care.

"I can't tell you how much this means to me," said Janay Dean. She said she is working hard to pay daily bills and it's difficult to find extra money for the holidays. "I was very shocked. I was wondering what I was going to do but God always has my back."