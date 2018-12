Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Should you go all 'organic' in 2019? Is eating organic food actually healthier for you?

Dr. Mark Gillinov, a renowned heart surgeon and the chairman of the department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, shared some interesting new study results with Fox 8's Jessica Dill.

**CLICK HERE to learn more about Dr. Marc**

**CLICK HERE for more stories on Dr. Marc**