Car crashes into RTA train in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — A car crashed into an RTA train Friday night in Shaker Heights.

According to the RTA, a train on the Green Line was heading eastbound between the Southington and South Park stations around 5:40 p.m. when a car made a left turn in front of the train.

No injuries have been reported yet.

RTA says they are unsure of the extent of the damage at this time. However, our FOX 8 crew on scene did see that the car was still drive-able, as it was not towed from the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.