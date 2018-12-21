× Bruegger’s Bagels alerts customers to data breach

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Bruegger’s Bagels is dealing with a data breach that could impact thousands of customers.

According to a notice sent out this week, the breach was found on November 30 after it was determined there was unauthorized access to the company’s point of sale systems, exposing some customer’s credit card information.

A cyber security firm was able to contain the breach.

If you shopped at any of the company-owned Bruegger’s locations between August 28 and December 3, there is a possibility your information may have been compromised. Customers are encouraged to check their bank statements.

Several of those stores are right here in northeast Ohio. See the list below.

Beachwood

Brecksville

Cleveland Heights

Fairlawn

Hudson

Mayfield Heights

Mentor

Stow

Strongsville

Westlake

Willoughby

For questions, customers can call Bruegger’s toll free hotline at 877-698-3760 or email inquiries@brueggers.com.