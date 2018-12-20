Weather Outlook: Dry start, then showers develop — with highs near 50!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Today starts off dry, and the steadier showers hold off until later Thursday. A couple backyards could hit 50°!

Widespread rain develops late Thursday/evening. A break from the rain early Friday with showers redeveloping later Friday with wind gusts approaching 40 mph! Future radar is below. Time of each image is at the top/right of the loop.

If you are looking for snow as we head into the Christmas period, the highest chance of seeing snow during the 8 day period will be late Friday into Saturday with very windy conditions. We’re keeping a close eye on a rain/snow system Christmas Eve. At this point, some accumulation is likely, but we need more data to start tagging numbers to the event.

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Christmas snow history is not very promising in Northern Ohio. Take a look…

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Cold start to Christmas week. A “warm-up” to finish out Christmas week.