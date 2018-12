MENTOR, Ohio — Three to four residents and staff members were able to evacuate a Mentor group home that caught fire Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported after the blaze at Heisley Road north of Mentor Avenue.

Deputy Chief Ron Zak said the fire started at just after 7 a.m. in a garage. It then spread to the roof of the structure.

The back of the building is a total loss, he said.

Crews are still on scene.