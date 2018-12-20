× Two Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers struck during multi-county chase

CARROLLTON, Ohio- An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is recovering after a high-speed chase that ended with two cruisers struck and a Carrollton man behind bars.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a Carrollton police officer saw a truck peel out of a gas station at a high rate of speed. When the officer attempted to pull over the driver, Tristan Shepherd accelerated to a dangerously high speed. Shepherd’s truck then hit two road signs, knocking them over.

The pursuit went through Carrollton on Route 62 and onto I-77 in Stark County, where Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers joined the chase.

23-year-old Shepherd, who according to Lt. Leo Shirkey, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Canton, was driving 75-80 miles-per-hour, rammed the back of a trooper’s cruiser during the chase.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. At one point during the pursuit, troopers attempted to use stop sticks to halt the suspect.

Home video captured by Chase Hughes shows the rims of two flattened front tires on the truck that carved grooves into the payment as the suspect continued at a high rate of speed.

Hughes told FOX 8, during the chase other drivers along I-77 had to dodge pieces of the truck as it fell apart on the highway.

When the pursuit reached Arlington Road in Summit County, Lt. Shirkey told FOX 8 a trooper used a pivoting maneuver to stop Shepherd from going any further. He was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Carrollton County Jail.

Authorities believe the chase was necessary in order to protect the safety of others on the road. Lt. Shirkey told FOX 8, the pursuit was justified. Anyone willing to ram a cruiser poses a threat to everyone else on the interstate.

According to police, this is Shepherd’s fifth arrest for driving under suspension and has three prior DUIs on his record.