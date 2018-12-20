Tips for holiday tipping

To tip or not to tip? At the holidays, it is a very big question.

Knowing who to tip and how much can be confusing.

The Emily Post Institute — which tracks etiquette and manners — says it’s important to remember that holiday tipping it truly about saying thank you.

The Institute says you shouldn’t feel obligated to go beyond your personal budget.

If money is tight, you might want to consider a homemade gift or a note of thanks.

Here are their holiday tipping recommendations:

  • Day care provider: A gift from your or $25-$70 for each staff memeber who works with your children along with a small gift from your child(ren)
  • Housekeeper/Cleaner:  Up to the amount of one week’s pay and/or small gift
  • Barber: Up to the cost of one haircut or a gift
  • Beauty salon staff: Up to the cost of one salon visit divided for each staff member who works with you. Give individual cards or a small gift each for those who work on you
  • Personal trainer: Up to the cost of one session or a gift
  • Pet groomer: Up to the cost of one session or a gift
  • Newspaper delivery person: $10-30 or a small gift
  • Mail carrier: Small gifts worth no more than $20 (USPS regulations prohibit carriers from accepting cash, checks, or gift cards)
  • Trash/Recycling collectors: $10 – 30 each

