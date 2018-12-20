Show Info: December 20, 2018
Rito’s Holiday Gifts
Lacking motivation to bake for the holidays? Head to Rito’s Bakery in Brunswick for all sorts of sweets. https://www.ritosbakery.com/
Gifts that Give Back
Laura Potter-Sadowski featured a few of the many great finds at One World Shop. It’s a fair trade store in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org
Café O’Play
Long winter days can make for some very energetic kids and grand-kids. If you are looking for a place to burn off some steam, check out Cafe O’Play in Stow. Click here to see the story. http://cafeoplay.com/site/
New Treatment Options
Sudden hair loss can be a scary thing but there are new and exciting treatment options. Dr. Neil Korman, Director of the Clinical Trials Unit with University Hospitals Department of Dermatology, stopped by to share the news.
Cozy Guest Rooms
West Elm visited the studio to show us how to spruce up our guests rooms. West Elm is located in Pinecrest in Orange Village. www.discoverpinecrest.com/tenants/west-elm/
Crystal Clinic
Dr. William Scully from Crystal Clinic discussed advancements in joint replacement surgery. To find the office closest to you visit them online. www.crystalclinic.com
Mortach Financial
For more information on Mortach Financial or to see how he can help with your retirement needs visit www.MortachFinancial.com