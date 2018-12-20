× Show Info: December 20, 2018

Rito’s Holiday Gifts

Lacking motivation to bake for the holidays? Head to Rito’s Bakery in Brunswick for all sorts of sweets. https://www.ritosbakery.com/

Gifts that Give Back

Laura Potter-Sadowski featured a few of the many great finds at One World Shop. It’s a fair trade store in Rocky River. www.oneworldshopcle.org

Café O’Play

Long winter days can make for some very energetic kids and grand-kids. If you are looking for a place to burn off some steam, check out Cafe O’Play in Stow. Click here to see the story. http://cafeoplay.com/site/

New Treatment Options

Sudden hair loss can be a scary thing but there are new and exciting treatment options. Dr. Neil Korman, Director of the Clinical Trials Unit with University Hospitals Department of Dermatology, stopped by to share the news.

Cozy Guest Rooms

West Elm visited the studio to show us how to spruce up our guests rooms. West Elm is located in Pinecrest in Orange Village. www.discoverpinecrest.com/tenants/west-elm/

Crystal Clinic

Dr. William Scully from Crystal Clinic discussed advancements in joint replacement surgery. To find the office closest to you visit them online. www.crystalclinic.com

Mortach Financial

For more information on Mortach Financial or to see how he can help with your retirement needs visit www.MortachFinancial.com